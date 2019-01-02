Stark Parks Dedicates Gazebo, Raptor Flight Cage

(WHBC) – The Stark County Park District has dedicated two new structures that were made possible through the generosity of two local donors.

Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township has received a new gazebo and accessible trail at the north entrance of the park, and a new raptor flight cage at the Wildlife Conservation Center to the west.

The gazebo and accessible pathway were made possible by the Stadelman family in honor of Diana Stadelman.

“Diana had spent a lot of time at the park in its early days, and her family felt that she would be very happy to see this path constructed that was accessible to everyone,” said Mary Grueber with Stark Parks.

The raptor flight cage was constructed through the donation of the nonprofit conservation foundation Wild4Ever.

“We are able to now utilize this flight cage to rehabilitate those birds when they get injured and hopefully improve success rates in them returning to the wild.”

After the dedication, Natural Resource staff members were available to discuss raptor facts, answer questions, and explain how the flight cage will improve the experience of releasing birds of prey back to the wild.