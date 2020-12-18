Stark Parks, Jackson Township, School District Collaborating on Fulton Pedestrian Tunnel
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Parks and Jackson Township and its school system are partnering on a safety project in the township that also ties into the park system’s long-term plans.
They hope to construct a $1.2 million pedestrian tunnel under Fulton Drive NW between the high school and North Park, with lots of activities happening on both sides of the busy roadway there.
ODOT is taking comments on the 2022 project
The $1.2 million tunnel is in design and could be built during the summer of 2022.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is requesting that any comments you may have regarding the proposed project and/or environmental impacts be submitted by January 7, 2021 to:
Brian Peck, Environmental Specialist
Ohio Department of Transportation District 4
Call (330) 786-4931
Or email [email protected]