Stark Parks to Pave Canton Section of Middle Branch Trail

By Jim Michaels
May 31, 2024 7:55AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Parks, on a mission to pave many of the bike trails in the system.

And one of them will see asphalt this Summer.

The Middle Branch Trail from Schreiber Park to the city limits at 55th Street NE will be paved in a $700,000 project.

Executive Director Dan Moeglin with the park system says it’ll make the trail more accessible.

Moeglin says the current limestone trail is subject to washouts.

Bids are out.

ODOT will manage the project.

No word on when the project will start.

