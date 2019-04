(WHBC) – Stark County and 18 other Ohio counties as well as counties in three other states have been chosen to participate in a $66 million health initiative aimed at reducing opioid abuse.

The “HEALing Communities Study” hopes to reduce the drug-overdose death rate by 40% over the next three years.

It’s a partnership of the ‘National Institutes of Health’ and the ‘Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’.