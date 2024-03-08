Stark Prepping for Big Records Move

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County commissioners are looking for bids for a rather complicated moving project.

The county records office in the basement at 3rd Street NE and Walnut Avenue needs decades worth of records moved.

They’re headed to the newly-remodeled Higgins Building behind the Southgate Plaza on Cleveland Avenue S in Canton Township.

That space in the front of the building has been remodeled.

It’ll take as long as two months to move everything.

The work is expected to start in April.