Stark Primary Election Ballot Shaping Up

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The May primary ballot is firmed up with the passing of a filing deadline on Wednesday.

And it’s two different mayor’s races in Canton and Alliance, according to the Stark County Board of Elections and its candidates list.

Both of the incumbents in those two cities are not running for reelection.

Six Democrats and one Republican are running for Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei’s job.

But just one candidate, Republican Andy Grove is running for Mayor Alan Andreani’s position in Alliance.

There are a number of council races in Canton, with five Democratic candidates and two Republicans running for three at-large council seats.

Plenty of issues on the ballot too.