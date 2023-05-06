Stark Prosecutor to Hold Town Hall Meetings

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone will head out of Canton and spend some time in other communities, explaining how his office works.

The Town Hall Meetings are next month in North Canton, Louisville, Brewster and Hartville.

Stone will answer questions, but he cannot speak about particular cases.

Here’s more information as provided by the prosecutor’s office:

Prosecutor Stone will present on topics pertinent to the criminal justice system as well as a Q&A session.

Light refreshments will be served.

The meetings will be held as follows:

Louisville: Thursday, June 1st 6:00-7:00 p.m. Constitution Center 1022 W. Main St., 44641

North Canton: Tuesday, June 6th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. North Canton Public Library 185 N. Main St., 44720

Brewster: Thursday, June 8th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Brewster Village Hall 302 Wabash Ave S., 44613

Hartville: Thursday, June 15th, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Hartville Village Hall 202 W. Maple St, 44632

These events are free and open to the public.

For more information, email [email protected].