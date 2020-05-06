Stark Prosecutor’s Office Leads Effort to Make Masks for Law Enforcement
Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero, Assistant Prosecutors Hope Konovsky and Michelle Cordova. (Courtesy prosecutor's office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Prosecutor John Ferraro’s office is leading an effort to make masks for law enforcement agencies in the county.
They’ve already delivered 200 masks to eight different police departments.
The prosecutor’s office has mask kits, and they are encouraging volunteers to help them sew the masks.
Here’s the media release from the prosecutor’s office:
In order to assist law enforcement first responders in these difficult times, Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero’s Office is putting together an effort to make and disperse face masks for their use on the frontline.
The mask making project has been coordinated by Assistant Prosecutors Hope Konovsky and Michelle Cordova.
Volunteers have been recruited to sew masks.
Masks kits are cut out from patterns and prepared for the sewing teams.
Stark County Prosecutor John Ferrero said, “Over 200 masks have been delivered to local police departments including Massillon, Navarre, Jackson Township, Lawrence Township, Marlboro Township, Uniontown, Hartville and Louisville.
Another 200 masks are in process for other law enforcement agencies.”
More volunteers are needed to sew masks or prepare mask kits cut from patterns.
Assistant Prosecutor Hope Konovsky is the contact person for the project. Volunteers may leave a voicemail at 330-451-7915 or email at hskonovsky@starkcountyohio.gov.