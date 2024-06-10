Stark Real Estate Tax Bills Going Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The tax man is coming to call in Stark County.

With second half 2023 Real Estate Tax bills being mailed, the county treasurer’s office reminds you that payment is due on July 17.

Mailed payments must be postmarked by that date to be considered “paid on time”.

The due date for the second half 2023 Mobile Manufactured Home tax bill is July 31.

There’s a 10-percent penalty for failure to pay on time.

The office has plenty of ways to pay, including a new drop box in the lobby of the county building on Central Plaza.

Here’s more from the treasurer’s office:

Please be sure to use the enclosed return envelope and include the bottom portion of your tax bill along with your check or money order made payable to Stark County Treasurer. Write the parcel number(s) on your check to ensure proper credit.

Payments that are mailed must be postmarked no later than July 17, 2024 by the United States Postal Service only. Postmarks from private mailing machines are no longer acceptable. For payments postmarked after July 17, 2024, a 10% penalty must be charged in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code. In addition, interest is charged twice yearly (August 1st and December 1st) on certified unpaid balances.