Stark Renews Deal with USGS for Flood Gauges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has a new two-year deal with the U.S. Geological Survey.

They will continue operating the three flood gauges that measure water levels along the West and East branches of the Nimishillen Creek as well as the Zimber Ditch.

Commissioner Janet Creighton says the county, North Canton, Louisville and Plain Township are splitting the $31,500 cost.

The gauges were installed back in 2015.

There are separate gauges in the city of Canton under a separate deal.