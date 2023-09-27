Stark Residents are Marshal Service ‘Fugitives of Week’

Kyle Bonsky and Randi Marion. (Courtesy US Marshal Service for Northern District of Ohio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480- WHBC) – He’s allegedly wreaked havoc in three counties.

And that makes him the U.S. Marshal Service’s Northern Ohio “Fugitive of the Week”.

35-year-old Kyle Bonsky of Lake Township faces identity fraud and grand theft charges out of Stark County.

He’s most recently accused of stealing a $25,000 John Deere Gator from behind the Hartville Market Place, according to Uniontown police.

Bonsky is believed to be in the company of 24-year-old Randi Marion of Canton.

She’s wanted in Stark County on a parole violation in connection with a ‘receiving stolen property’ case.

She’s considered a co-“Fugitive of the Week”.

Here’s more from the U.S. Marshall Service:

If you have any information in reference to Kyle Bonsky or Randi Marion, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.