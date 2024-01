A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is back to having the lowest gas prices in the state.

The AAA daily survey has gas averaging $2.41 Monday morning.

(Actually Guernsey County is two-tenths of a cent lower)

Prices are a dollar lower than last year.

GasBuddy has lots of gas stations in the Canton and Massillon areas in the $2.20s.