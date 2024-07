A Rite Aid, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, store is shown in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it one more Stark County Rite Aid store closing.

It’s the location on Market Avenue N, just north of 30th Street.

The location is among 27 more in Ohio and Michigan in court paperwork filed on Friday.

That’s the 12th store in the county with an announced closing.