Stark Seeing Higher Case Numbers, Hospitalizations

Jim Michaels
Aug 13, 2021 @ 6:24am
(April Wilson)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says it’s been a rapid increase in the number of cases the last few days.

He says that’s even the case among those who are vaccinated.

Adams says the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to the Delta variant of the virus, which is prevalent right now.

He says more of the patient population in Stark County hospitals has COVID.

But there has NOT been a corresponding increase in the number of patients who are seriously ill.

