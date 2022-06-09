Stark Sheriff, Health Team Up to Provide ‘Care’ Packages to Outgoing Inmates
Stark County Sheriff George Maier, right, and representatives of the Stark County Health Department with the hygiene packages being offered to outgoing inmates. (Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s more than just the opening of the cell door and the corrections officer wishing good luck.
Inmates being released from the Stark County jail are now being offered care packages from the county health department.
They contain hygiene products, contacts for local resources and even some bus passes.
The health department gave the sheriff’s office 100 such kits a week ago.
They depend on donations to fill those packages.
Sheriff George Maier says it’s also important for those “re-entry” individuals.
He wants them to stay in touch with those on the outside, caring for mental and other health needs.