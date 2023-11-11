Stark Sheriff Honors Department’s Veterans

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier used the week leading up to Veteran’s Day to honor those deputies and others with the department who served in our nation’s military.

The sheriff along with the Veterans Services Commission of Stark County and Chief Andy Turowski with the Louisville Police Department hosted a pinning ceremony at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Maier expressed his unwavering gratitude for our servicemen and women and their dedication to service.