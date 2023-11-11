News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Sheriff Honors Department’s Veterans

By Jim Michaels
November 11, 2023 8:04AM EST
Share
Stark Sheriff Honors Department’s Veterans
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier used the week leading up to Veteran’s Day to honor those deputies and others with the department who served in our nation’s military.

The sheriff along with the Veterans Services Commission of Stark County and Chief Andy Turowski with the Louisville Police Department hosted a pinning ceremony at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Maier expressed his unwavering gratitude for our servicemen and women and their dedication to service.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night