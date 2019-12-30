Stark Sheriff’s ‘Citizens Academy’ Starts in February
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a great way to learn about local law enforcement.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is having another Citizens Academy this late winter and early spring, with weekly classes starting Tuesday February 25th.
Participants learn about all the different aspects of police work, meeting the deputies behind the uniform.
There’s even a graduation ceremony at the end.
Click here for info on how to register.
The deadline is February 1.