Stark Sheriff’s Investigative Unit Busts Up Theft Ring
Some of the stolen items recovered from a home in Tuscarawas Township. (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four area men face theft-related charges as part of a burglary ring that operated for over two months in Tuscarawas and Perry Townships and in Massillon and Beach City.
Here are the four, arrested by Stark County Sheriff’s deputies in recent days:
They are 25-year-old Kyle Bowers of Tuscarawas Township, 26-year-old Casey Dotson Jr of Beach City, 19-year-old Jordan Findlay of Massillon and 33-year-old Kenneth Duncan of Dalton.
A vehicle, tires and tools were among the items stolen.
Total value of the haul was over $10,000.
The stolen items were recovered from the Bowers home on Kenyon Avenue NW in Tuscarawas Township…