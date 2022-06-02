Stark Sheriff’s Safe Communities Brings Back TIPS Server Training
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been three years since TIPS Server Training has been offered by the Stark County Sheriff’s Safe Communities Coalition.
And the training is valid for just three years.
So those serving or selling alcohol in the county like bartenders and retail clerks are expected to line up for the June 24 session at the sheriff’s office.
It teaches them how to help customers avoid intoxication and drunk driving.
The training is free, but you must pre-register.
There may be a second training session later.
Here’s more from the coalition’s release:
Please contact Sondra Troyer at (330) 430-3835 or by e-mail her at [email protected] to register.
Please provide the names of all employees who will attend.
This training books quickly so register early.