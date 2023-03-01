Stark Sheriff’s Self-Defense Class For Women Fills Up, More to Come

Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office teaches its first Women’s Self-Defense Class this month, with more to come.

The class takes a physical approach to personal safety, teaching techniques for assertiveness and awareness.

It teaches ways to balance, position and even strike an attacker.

As part of its community education outreach, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office decided recently to offer self-defense classes, to women at first.

Women are many times the target of physical attacks.

The first class of 30 this month filled up quickly, so there’s now a waiting list for future classes.

Here’s more from the sheriff’s office:

For more information, please call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3889.

Residents are also encouraged to download the free Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app to contact the Stark County

Sheriff’s Office, access press releases, jail and inmate information, schedule CCW appointments, and more.

To download the app, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and search ‘Stark Sheriff Ohio.’

