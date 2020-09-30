Stark Soil and Water: Add Nutrients Now
Stark Soil and Water's Jay Jordan and Kenny Blim, winner of the 2020 Best Soil Award. (Stark Soil and Water)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about an Alliance-area farmer who won the county’s “Best Soil” contest.
Maybe you just want to have a more productive garden next year.
Stark Soil and Water says you can start now by adding nutrients to your soil, from all the dead stuff in the garden right now.
Jay Jordan with Soil and Water says a soil test may be a good start.
Jordan says it turns out the stuff you’d never think of squeezing between your fingers works best: mucky, wetland-type soil are darker and full of organic material.