Stark State Brings Back Kids College in June

Jim Michaels
Apr 20, 2022 @ 4:52am
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What do you want to be when you grow up?

Stark State College tries to answer that question for some young people this summer.

Its Kids College at Stark State program is back, offering 200 courses in a variety of areas, and making them fun and appealing for elementary and middle school students.

Kids College returns after a pandemic absence.

Danette Bosh Alexander with the program says classes are spread out over a four-week period and start in early June.

For registration help, call 330-494-6170 ext. 4694 or send an email.

Stark State has been doing this since 2002, less the pandemic years… More at whbc.com

