Stark State Offers Program for Foster Care-Connected Students

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Children who’ve been in foster care and are now ready to head into the adult world have a friend in Stark State College.

The Jackson Township college is one of 28 postsecondary schools in Ohio designated as Ohio Reach schools.

Those schools are providing resources like a campus liaison to coordinate food, housing and more, as well as specialists in advising and financial aid.

Funding and other resources come from the Ohio Children’s Alliance.

Call Stark State’s Ohio Reach program at 330 494-6170 ext 4228, or send an email.