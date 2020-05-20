      Weather Alert

Stark State Offers Resume Help, Free Courses for Unemployed

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2020 @ 7:55am
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark State College is offering free services to those looking for a job at this difficult time.

They’ll look over your resume and assist with other aspects of the job search.

Here’s a portion of the release from the school:

Those who may need additional skills could be eligible for up to $2,000 in grant dollars which could make upskilling low cost or even free.

Also, a number of online, self-paced courses are being offered free for a limited time (sign up by June 30).

Details about Stark State’s career services will be the focus of a Facebook Live event on June 4 at 4 p.m.

Specialists will be answering your questions.

For more information, you can call and talk to a career services representative at 330-966-5459.

