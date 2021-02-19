      Weather Alert

Stark State Offers Tuition-Free 8-Week Courses

Jim Michaels
Feb 19, 2021 @ 6:49am
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much is free today, but check this out: eight weeks of free college.

Stark State College is making that offering, covering tuition expenses for any eight-week class offered starting March 22nd.

You can be a current student or never stepped foot on the Jackson Township campus.

The offer is limited to one free class per student.

They’re using funding from the latest federal relief bill to pay for the program.

You’ll need to complete a FAFSA and register by March 12th.

