Stark State Receives State Grant for New Welding Facility

By Jim Michaels
February 23, 2024 8:32AM EST
Courtesy Stark State College

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark State College is receiving a $537,000 grant from the state Department of Higher Education in support of the school’s welding programs.

The money for new state-of-the-art equipment for the newly-renovated Welding and Joining Center, next to the Advanced Technology Center on Stark State’s Jackson Township campus.

They say there’s a growing need for skilled and certified welders.

