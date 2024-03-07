Stark State Selling Surplus Items Next Week

JACKSON TOWNSIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How about a surplus sale of office products used by some very smart people?

Stark State College has electronics, office furniture and more for sale in the Student Service Building on Frank Avenue NW on their Jackson Township campus next Tuesday from 10 to 2.

Here’s more from Stark State:

Prices on many items are deeply discounted.

Quantities are limited. Payments can be cash, check, Visa, Mastercard or Discover. All sales are final. For more information or to purchase any items that remain after the sale, call 330-966-5452.

A sample of inventory for sale is posted at the Stark State’s website.