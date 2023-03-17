Stark State to Add Welding Center to Jackson Campus

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark State College is taking 5800 square feet of space in the Advanced Technology Center at its Jackson Township campus, and turning it into a Welding and Joining Center.

The center will have 13 welding booths and two classrooms when it’s ready next summer.

$93,000 in state grant money will supply the welding equipment.

Here’s a portion of the news release from Stark State:

With the latest multi-process welding equipment, students will learn a variety of welding techniques, including MIG, Stick, AC and DC TIG, pulsed TIG and air carbon arc gouging.

They’ll also become skilled in digital programming and the use of wireless components commonly used in advanced manufacturing.

“These skills prepare our students for various American welding Society certifications and make them highly qualified job candidates in the construction, fabrication, repair, maintenance and manufacturing processes often found in advanced manufacturing facilities here in Ohio,” said Steve Tornero, SSC department chair of industrial technologies.

The college also opened a new 17-booth Welding and Joining Center at Stark State College Akron last fall.