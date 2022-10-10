Stark Still Leads State in Car-Deer Crashes

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re entering that time of year when most car-deer crashes occur: October through December.

And not to mention the safety concerns, it’s not inexpensive getting that damaged car fixed.

AAA says the average repair bill from a car-deer crash is almost $5000.

Increasing that cost is all the fancy gadgets on cars today

Stark County still leads the state in the number of car-deer collisions.

Over 2800 of them since 2017.

AAA advising you that this is the time of year you’ll be starting to see more “deer in the headlights”.

Stark County continues to lead the state because of the combination of population and land area, much of it rural.