Stark United Way Just Misses Ambitious Campaign Goal
(United Way of Greater Stark County)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The United Way of Greater Stark County wrapped up its fundraising campaign on Friday, coming very close to its ambitious goal of over $6.1 million.
Of course, you can give at any time to help the United Way continue funding dozens of agencies throughout the county.
They say their funding annually supports 140,000 different services offered to people.
Here’s a portion of the organization’s press release:
Canton, Ohio (December 6, 2019) — United Way of Greater Stark County’s public fundraising campaign officially closes today and is very close to making the goal of $6,171,836 and continue providing nearly 140,000 services through direct services and partner programs. Currently United Way is projecting raising $6,057,713 towards their goal.
Tonya Wright, United Way of Greater Stark County board member, and Mark Wright, Chief Financial Officer at Aultman Health Foundation, are co-chairing the 2019 campaign and have worked hard to get the word out that every dollar donated makes a difference in the lives of families and individuals in need.
“Our fundraising goal for this year was ambitious,” said Mark Wright. “We have been overwhelmed with the support throughout Stark County. Thank you to those who have donated. You are building a brighter future and a stronger community. We are very close to our goal and can definitely reach it with your support.”
The annual fundraising campaign started September 6 and ends December 6. Money raised helps provide vital health and human services, giving individuals and families a better chance to succeed. United Way is asking for everyone in the community to step up and support these important programs. Any gift, regardless of the amount, will make a difference.
“We are very fortunate our community is so supportive of the people who need assistance,” said Maria Heege, United Way of Greater Stark County President & CEO. “If you have given already, we thank you. If you have not given, ‘now is the time’.”
If every adult in Stark County gave just $1.00 today, we would exceed our goal. Please call us with a donation at 330-491-0445, visit us online at uwstark.org/give or text BETHEREASON to 41444 to give. Help us create a healthy community where children are successful from kindergarten to graduation, and families have the support they need to become financially stable.