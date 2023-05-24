News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Stark Woman Killed, Two Other Locals Seriously Injured in SW Ohio Crash

By Jim Michaels
May 24, 2023 8:27AM EDT
Getty Images

WILMINGTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County resident was killed and two other local residents in the car were seriously injured.

That, in a head-on crash on Route 68 near Wilmington in southwest Ohio on Friday.

The state patrol says 20-year-old Heidi Wright of Beach City was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was a passenger in a car driven by 22-year-old Kara Metz who has an East Sparta address.

She and her daughter remained hospitalized at last check.

Troopers say Metz was passing other vehicles when she slammed into the other car.

That driver from Beavercreek Ohio near Dayton was also seriously hurt.

