StarkFresh Alliance Grand Opening Set for Monday

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A ribbon cutting today for the second StarkFresh grocery store, this one open on South Linden Avenue in Alliance, at the corner of East High Street.

Like the downtown Canton location, it’s in a food desert, no longer served by a grocery store.

StarkFresh Executive Director Tom Phillips says anyone can shop there.

Some think there are restrictions because it’s a non-profit, but that’s not the case.

The StarkFresh organization has been around for ten years now.