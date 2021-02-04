      Weather Alert

State AG Adds Gun Registry to Track Stolen Weapons

Jim Michaels
Feb 4, 2021 @ 5:55am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Do you know if the gun you own or are thinking about buying was ever stolen before?

Attorney General David Yost has set up a stolen gun registry, where law enforcement can place the serial numbers of stolen weapons on a daily basis.

Yost says stolen weapons often end up on the street, so this tool could help prevent that.

