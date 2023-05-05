State Agency Disagrees with Inspection Committee Assessment of Indian River

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state department that runs the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility is disagreeing with some of the findings of the state’s Corrections Institution Inspection Committee.

They took a tour of the Massillon facility back in February.

The Columbus Dispatch says the committee was given information on 22 allegations of sexual assault harassment and assault last year.

The Department of Youth Services says that number was more like six.

The committee also says key gang and behavioral health positions remain vacant.

A group of teens rioted at the lockup on two occasions last October, causing $265,000 in damage.

A corrections officer was assaulted in the other incident.