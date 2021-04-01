State Agency Offers Assistance for First-Time Homebuyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you’re in the low- to moderate-income category and want to purchase your first home, there’s a state agency that can help.
The Ohio Housing Finance Agency can help with closing cost assistance and a mortgage tax credit.
They’re also tied to lenders in all 88 counties.
Check here for more information.
You must have a good credit score.
If that’s a problem, the agency can help there too, with a HUD-approved counseling organization.