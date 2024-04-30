State Business Group Disagrees With FTC Non-Compete Ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The FTC’s move last week to ban most existing non-compete agreements and all new ones sent shock waves through the business world.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce says they disagree with the ruling.

State Chamber President and CEO Steve Stivers says it will likely lower franchise and business values.

The federal agency says non-competes restrict competition and lead to lower wages.

The state chamber says they and the national organization may sue.