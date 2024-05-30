State Consumers Group Fights Unregulated ‘Utilities’ in Ohio

This photo taken Friday, July 13, 2018 shows a newly installed smart meter at a residence in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Some renters in Ohio are paying electric and other utility bills that are unregulated.

It’s under a process known as “submetering”, where a private company contracts with landlords to purchase bulk electricity, for example, and resell it.

The PUCO has ruled that those companies don’t have to follow the same rules the utilities do.

The Ohio Consumers Counsel says it’s like creating a second class consumer.

AEP Ohio is appealing the ruling.