State Dem Chair Calls on AG Yost to Resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters is calling on AG David Yost to resign.

This follows his comments about the 10-year-old girl who was taken across the state line to Indiana for an abortion.

Walters says “an apology is not enough”.

It’s not known if there has been one.

Yost went on Fox TV, doubting the existence of the young child who became pregnant after being raped.

He then suggested that the child could have been treated in Ohio, but some doctors and lawmakers disagree.

Yost’s office says he won’t step down, calling the request “political”.