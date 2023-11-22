State Fire Marshal Advice to Prevent Thanksgiving Kitchen Fires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal is stressing safety in the kitchen this holiday.

More cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year.

They say staying in the kitchen while cooking is key, especially if you’re cooking.

Especially with products that are flammable themselves, like vegetable oil and such.

Also, it’s important to keep the kids at a distance while cooking.

1400 home cooking fires occur across the U.S. annually on Thanksgiving Day.

That’s three times what the nation’s firefighters see on the typical day.