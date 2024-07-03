News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

State Fire Marshal Advises July 4th Fireworks Safety

By Jim Michaels
July 3, 2024 4:50AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fireworks laws have been relaxed in Ohio, but the danger remains.

That from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, where they say fire departments across the state responded to a hundred fires involving fireworks last year.

And that doesn’t include the response to injuries.

Here are some tips:

  • Make sure any aerial device is aimed away from people.
  • And non-aerial devices, such as firecrackers and fountains, cannot be set off within 50 feet of spectators.
  • Never hold a device that you light in your hands…
  • No one under the age of 18 and no one under the influence of alcohol or other substances is allowed to light or handle fireworks.

If you live in a municipal area, it’s wise to check with council or the mayor’s office to see if fireworks are permitted.

Some cities and villages have banned them.

