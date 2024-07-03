State Fire Marshal Advises July 4th Fireworks Safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fireworks laws have been relaxed in Ohio, but the danger remains.

That from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, where they say fire departments across the state responded to a hundred fires involving fireworks last year.

And that doesn’t include the response to injuries.

Here are some tips:

Make sure any aerial device is aimed away from people.

And non-aerial devices, such as firecrackers and fountains, cannot be set off within 50 feet of spectators.

Never hold a device that you light in your hands…

No one under the age of 18 and no one under the influence of alcohol or other substances is allowed to light or handle fireworks.

If you live in a municipal area, it’s wise to check with council or the mayor’s office to see if fireworks are permitted.

Some cities and villages have banned them.