State Fire Marshal: Deadliest Weekend for Fires

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon. (courtesy Ohio Department of Commerce)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal says altogether it was the deadliest weekend ever for fires.

Across the state, ten fatalities in five different fires.

And that has kept the office’s investigators busy, with plenty of other fires that did not end in death.

And there certainly is a connection with the weather, says the fire marshal’s office.

As families do more to try and keep warm, the risk of a fire increases as well.

The state has recorded 151 fire deaths this year.