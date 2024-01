ORIENT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – The State Fire Marshal is looking for the cause of a fire in Orient, just southwest of Columbus.

That fire snuffed out the lives of three members of a family of ten.

55-year-old Mark Robinette saved two of the kids, but died trying to rescue his 17- and 10-year-old sons who were also lost in the flames.

Robinette was a pastor at a local church.