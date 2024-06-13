News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire Cause at Equestrian Training Building

By Jim Michaels
June 13, 2024 8:42AM EDT
Courtesy Division of State Fire Marshal of Ohio Department of Commerce.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal continues looking into a large fire last weekend at an equestrian training center in Logan County, northwest of Columbus.

The fire flattened the massive 60,000 square foot agricultural building, with 44 horses lost in the flames.

Several people were at the Rittenhour Equine Center at the time of the fire.

One of them suffered burns.

A few horses did survive.

