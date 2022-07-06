State Foodbank Organization Seeks Funding from Legislature

Canton location of Akron Canton Foodbank on Cherry Ave. NE (Akron Canton Regional Foodbank)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How problematic is the issue of hunger in the state of Ohio?

Enough to send the organization that oversees the twelve food banks in the state including the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank to the state legislature, asking for an additional $50 million in funding.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says incoming money and food has slowed down from all available resources.

They’re blaming inflation and supply issues.

They oversee the successful operation of 3600 food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters across the state.