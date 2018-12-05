State Funeral Today For President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday, was transported from Houston to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Monday evening through Wednesday morning, when the late president will be honored with a state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

U.S. flags at the White House, on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels and at U.S. consulates and embassies abroad are flying at half-staff for 30 days, and President Trump, who will attend the funeral with the first lady, also designated Wednesday a national day of mourning.

On Thursday, there will be a memorial for Mr. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston — the same church where his wife, Barbara, was memorialized earlier this year. The former president will be buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after a private ceremony later in the afternoon.

Here’s a schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Dec. 5 – State funeral, Washington D.C.

11 a.m. – A state funeral for Mr. Bush is held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. CBS News reports that Mr. Bush’s son and former president, George W. Bush, will deliver a tribute, while former first lady Laura Bush will offer a reading. Former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyoming, Mr. Bush’s biographer and historian John Meacham and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will also make tributes during the ceremony.

12:30 p.m. – After the state funeral concludes, Mr. Bush’s casket will depart for Joint Base Andrews and then return to Texas.

5:45 p.m. – A service is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston before Mr. Bush lies in repose until Thursday at 6 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6 – Funeral Service in Texas

11 a.m. – A funeral service is held at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

6 p.m. – Mr. Bush is buried at his presidential library in College Station, Texas, after a private ceremony.

Read more about some of 41’s Oregon Connections here:

President Bush was no favorite when it came to voters in Oregon, but that did not stop him from visiting. Oregon Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Tymchuck once worked with former Oregon Senator Gordon Smith. Through that experience, Tymchuck says he remembers President Bush as someone with a quick wit, a great sense of humor and a man of great civility and decency. Kerry Tymchuck is now the Executive Director for the Oregon Historical Society. But he was also a trusted advisor and speech writer for U.S. Senators Bob Dole and Gordon Smith.

He says President’s Bush’s world war two service is part of what made him a great statesman. Tymchuck also says his sense of humor was important.

George H. W. Bush visited Oregon several times when he was president and those visits were marked by protests. Our political analyst Jim Moore says it was so bad, the White House actually nicknamed Portland ‘Little Beirut.’ Moore says Portland was protest central even then and Bush was the catalyst at the time.

Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor of Former President George H.W. Bush

Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of Former President George H.W. Bush. In accordance with the proclamation by the White House and pursuant to U.S. Code (4 U.S.C. 7m), the flags should be flown at half-staff beginning immediately for 30 days.

“George H.W. Bush legacy is one of true patriotism and service,” Governor Brown said. “Emblematic of the greatest generation, after fighting in WWII, he never stopped serving our county. Dan and I hold his family in our hearts as we mourn his passing.”

Representative Greg Walden released the following statement on the passing of President George H.W. Bush: "President George H.W. Bush was a towering figure of kindness and dignity, the kind of which we may never see again. First as a Naval airman and later as an elected official, respected statesman, and leader of the free world, President Bush lived his love for our country with grace and humility. President Bush leaves behind an indelible legacy of patriotism and public service, and his memory will inspire us to continue working together to form the more perfect union that remains always just over the horizon. Mylene and I join the entire nation in mourning the passing of this great man and send our deepest condolences to the Bush family."

The man nicknamed “41”, George Herbert Walker Bush died late Friday evening in Houston at the age of 94.

In a statement released earlier, George W Bush said: “Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died.” The statement went on to say that, “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Bush was born on June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusets and lived a life of service to his country. Upon turning 18 years old and graduating from high school at Phillps Academy Andover, Bush immediately enlisted in the Navy. Soon after, while he was still 18 years old, he went on to receive his officer’s commission and was believed to be the Nay’s youngest pilot.

In 1988, Bush became President of the United States and ushered us through many international crises and is considered by some to be a great President in the realm of foreign policy with his biggest accomplishment being the ending of the Cold War.

He and Barbara had 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandkids.