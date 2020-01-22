State Group Aiming to Gradually Increase Minimum Wage Over Next Five Years
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A higher minimum wage in the Buckeye State? One group is trying to make that happen.
Ohioans for raising the wage is now one step closer toward bringing their proposal to the ballot. The group wants to gradually raise minimum wage to $13 an hour over the next five years.
Things would start with minimum wage going from $8.70 to $9.60 next year. It would then increase 85 cents each year until 2025. They’ve already filed a petition with the attorney general’s office and are collecting more signatures.