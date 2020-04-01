State Health: Ohio Gets PPE Stockpile, More Needed
Battelle Memorial Institute.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has received all the Personal Protective Equipment from that national stockpile.
That’s the precious PPE needed to treat ill patients now and in the future.
And it’s not enough.
The Ohio Department of Health says the equipment includes over 900,000 masks including 271,000 of the N-95 masks.
Director Dr Amy Acton says they still need donations.
They’re still being taken at county EMA offices.