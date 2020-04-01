      Breaking News
State Orders Weekly Reporting of Ventilators

State Health: Ohio Gets PPE Stockpile, More Needed

Jim Michaels
Apr 1, 2020 @ 5:23am
Battelle Memorial Institute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio has received all the Personal Protective Equipment from that national stockpile.

That’s the precious PPE needed to treat ill patients now and in the future.

And it’s not enough.

The Ohio Department of Health says the equipment includes over 900,000 masks including 271,000 of the N-95 masks.

Director Dr Amy Acton says they still need donations.

They’re still being taken at county EMA offices.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon