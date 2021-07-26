State Health on Schools: No Mask Mandate for Unvaccinated, But Coverings ‘Strongly Recommended’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite rising case numbers especially with the Delta variant of coronavirus, the Ohio Department of Health will not “mandate” the wearing of masks inside school buildings.
Classes resume in a few weeks.
Instead, the department “strongly recommends” both the vaccine for those eligible and masks for those not willing or able to get vaccinated.
Some larger school districts in the state are mandating masks and others may do the same.
The state’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says they based their advice on guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics.