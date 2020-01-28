State Helps Military Families Find Jobs
(Courtesy Wright Patterson Air Force Base)
DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of nursing, teaching and other job openings, but military members or their spouses don’t even apply because they are certified in a different state.
Senate Bill 7 sponsored in part by Representative Casey Weinstein of Hudson makes it easier for active military family members to use professional licenses from other states to accept those jobs.
Governor DeWine signed the bill Monday at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
They say 1300 military spouses are employed in an occupation that requires some sort of certification.