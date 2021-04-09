State Leaders: Per-Capita Case Goal Attainable, Despite Rising Numbers
Dr Bruce Vanderhoff (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks goal seems distant now, but both the governor and State Medical Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff think it can still be achieved by July 4th.
The doctor says the vaccination rate and masking compliance should beat down this increase we’re seeing before it gets out of hand.
The latest two-week per capita figure is 183 cases.